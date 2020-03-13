Catholic Church suspends rituals

The Catholic Church in Gaborone

In an effort to reduce the risk of possible coronavirus infections, the Roman Catholic Church has suspended some of its rituals.

A memo written by Reverend Father Mabuti Masemola from Archdiocese of Pretoria on March 6, calls upon all priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers to practice ‘good hygiene’.

The memo states that the church leaders are concerned about the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“Priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers are to practise good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water before and after mass and use sanitiser before and after the distribution of Holy Communion. Exchanging the sign of peace through physical contacts, such as handshakes, hugs and kisses, has been suspended. People are encouraged not to receive the Holy Communion on the tongue instead they are

to receive it reverently on the hand. The distribution of the precious blood to the faithful has been suspended,” the memo states.

Reverend Father Masemola said the water that people usually use on the forehead before going into church called ‘holy water fonts’ must be drained.

Still on coronavirus, the church has advised people who have flu-like symptoms or are feeling sick not to go to Mass or other Church gatherings.

The memo encourages the church members to familiarise themselves with the public education on coronavirus and to take necessary precautionary measures.

The church members are told to include those impacted by coronavirus in the Universal Prayer.