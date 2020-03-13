Debswana launches Strategy 2024

Jwaneng Mine PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

In a series of events this past week, Debswana launched a new strategic horizon that will catapult the mining giant into new and uncharted waters.

The Strategy, dubbed “Debswana 2024, One Dream, One Team” was launched to over 5,500 staff complement across the three company sites, namely Debswana Corporate Centre (DCC), Orapa Letlhakane & Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) and Jwaneng.

In her address to employees at the various launch events, Debswana’s acting managing director Lynette Armstrong said the day was historic and the 2024 strategy was a continuation of Debswana’s 50-year journey of mining diamonds safely, responsibly and efficiently.

“As a company we are now at a critical point, 50 years behind us and possibly another 50 years ahead.

“Our business environment remains volatile and uncertain.

“We are seeing exponential technology developments, where the world is changing rapidly, therefore our organisational structure, our set up etc. must be fast, agile, and creative as this complex world changes,” she said.

Armstrong continued: “Our profit margins are under pressure from increasing operating costs as well as critical large scale mine-life extension projects.

“We are therefore entering a new horizon of complexity. This gives us all an opportunity to create a new Debswana.

“I am confident that if we embrace and engage, collectively as one team rise to the challenge, we will jointly create success. I need your commitment, I need your energy, your passion, your creativity, I need your presence in this business, each and every one of you, scratch-free.”

The acting MD said Debswana’s dream is to transform and transition through bold technology-led innovation, inspired collaborative and passionate purpose-driven people, a culture of zero harm while optimising derived value, inclusion of people and communities and embracing the concept of future smart mining.

“This is our chance to rewrite the story of 2020 and beyond. Botswana

Banners

as a nation needs our success,” Armstrong said.

The strategy is seen by the Debswana leadership as a bold response to the current challenging business landscape. It is also considered as a blueprint for technology-centred transformation, which will enable protection of shareholder returns in a challenging business context.

In the five-year period to 2024, the strategy’s focus will be on delivering additional value to the business’ bottom line by effectively bridging the Debswana of today with Debswana of tomorrow.

This means that the strategy will ensure optimised operation of Debswana of today in order to generate increased cash flow for further growth and expansion in the form of large projects and further make adequate preparation for Debswana of tomorrow. The 2024 five strategic pillars include;

* Safety, Environment and Communities - a deeply entrenched ZERO HARM culture and improved livelihoods in our host communities and Botswana.

* People Transformation - development of a capable, skilled, engaged and purpose-driven workforce to meet organisational requirements of current and future operations.

* Data and Technical Innovation - Transformation roadmap implementation aimed at deriving value from data driven decisions, predictive maintenance, amongst others.

* Debswana Tomorrow (Projects) - successful execution of expansion projects, creating extended life for the mines, Automation and Robotics.

* Efficiency and Productivity Improvement - data driven decision, predictive maintenance and asset optimisation to extend life of mine

The three launch events were officiated by members of the Debswana board, namely chairman and Permanent Secretary to the President, Elias Magosi (OLDM launch), Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mmetla Masire (Jwaneng launch), and De Beers Botswana director, Neo Moroka

(Gaborone launch).