Rasesa picnic readies for Saturday billing

People have been supporting the event since its inception in 2016 PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

The biannual gathering, Rasesa Social Picnic, which has become one of the most popular social calendar events, returns on Saturday.

The event, which is the brainchild of DJ Bakito, promises to be even bigger and better this time around after the organisers introduced another activity to spice things up for patrons, the five-a-side football.

DJ Bakito told Arts & Culture that preparations for the out-of-town picnic to be held at Masa Gardens in Rasesa are almost complete with just a few things to iron out.

“So far so good. We are pretty much there except for a few things that will be finalised on the day of the event. This year’s event promises to be even bigger after we introduced the five-a-side, which allows both children and grown-ups to participate,” he said.

DJ Bakito said that tickets are moving fast as the early bird, which was priced at P70, has already sold out. “Normally we get high sales on the day of the event but since last Sunday, sales have gone up,” he added.

He said since Rasesa Social

Picnic is not a music festival, they do not announce the line-up prior to the event, but assured that they will bring the best DJs from Kgatleng and Gaborone to offer the best entertainment.

Regarding the security, he said they have made efforts to increase security every time the event is held despite limiting the ticket to the same number all the time. This, he said, is so because they are concerned about the safety of their patrons.

“We still have to keep engaging more to curb any criminal activities. We use the feedback we get to improve our event and the good thing is we have increased our security personnel despite the number of patrons remaining the same.” DJ Bakito stated that the event is meant to appreciate those that have been supporting the event from its inception in 2016.

He advised people to be safe in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19.