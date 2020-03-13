Rebranded Katlego goes exceptional

Blackrose had to re-brand for brand and business reasons PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

A young, talented and beautiful Katlego Ramphaleng who has just rebranded her stage name from Katlego to Black Rose is doing exceptionally well in the local music arena.

Black Rose’s biggest passion by far has always been music; a burning passion she has had from a tender age. The songbird kick started her music career when her brother and one motswako talent, Dramaboi featured her on their popular song Sala le Nna.

“For brand and business reasons I had to re-brand. To me music is medicine and a world where I can express my emotions that is why I don’t have a specific genre. My voice is flexible enough to fit in any genre. The fact that I just don’t like being in my comfort zone with my talent,” she said.Throughout her life, Black Rose has been active in performing arts mostly at school therefore gaining more confidence and recognition. Even though she seems shy in real life, this youngster’s stage performance is always phenomenal. She has also participated at My African Dream talent show where she sung her way to the grand finale.

Even though she didn’t win, her love for music never stopped. She was inspired by the strongest women in both local and international music industry such as Maxy, the late

Brenda Fassie, Beyonce and Brandy. Black Rose does not have an album yet but has released a few singles that gained recognition in local radio waves.

Some of those singles includes Wena Fela, Mamatile under her brand name Katlego and later released Ko Masimong, Imperfections, Energy featuring Dramaboi and Badjana (amapiano) under her new brand Black Rose.

“The messages behind my singles or songs are clear. Sala le Nna is a tribute song for my late grandmother who played a beautiful role in my life. The other song is Ko Masimong which talks about a traditional love affair,” she said.

Hailing from Mochudi, this talented artist says apart from music she is also passionate about cooking. She also pointed out that although there are ups and downs in her music career, the public was responding well to her music since she was singing about things that her audience can relate to.

Black Rose is currently working on some projects that she will keep on updating her fans about on her various social media platforms such as YouTube-Black Rose, Facebbok page-Black Rose, Instagram-Black Rose and Twitter-Black Rose.