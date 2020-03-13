El World Music Invasion hits Ramotswa

The tour will showcase all the artists signed under Sun El Mucisian’s El World Music record label PIC: KENNDEDY RAMOKONE

South African record label owner, producer and disc jockey, Sun-El Musician will bring his stable to Fisher Gardens in Ramotswa on March 21, 2020, as part of the El World Music Invasion tour.

The tour will showcase all the artists signed under his label, El World Music that will include performances from Simmy, Azana, Sino Msolo, Mthunzi, S-Tone, Claudio X Kenza and Sun-El Musician himself.

“…this is a tour that already covered Swaziland and South Africa, so this will be the Botswana edition,” one of the event organisers, Zaine Aftermath told Arts & Culture.

He was quick to indicate that they also have locals on the lineup like Ancestral Rituals, DJ Lapri, Ice Cold Mob, DJ Gouveia and FLR to share the stage with Sun-El Musician and his team.

Zaine Aftermath said they chose Ramotswa as the venue because of the garden. “It is a

very nice garden so we wanted something different and outside the city. We want to also take the experience to the people of Ramotswa and the surrounding areas,” he said. Early bird tickets for the event sell for P100 while double tickets cost P150.

According to its profile, El World Music is a record label that focuses on investing in the music and the talented artists that create it.

“We pride ourselves in being a youthful and forward thinking company that embraces innovation, takes advantage of cutting-edge Internet strategies, while still understanding the invaluable knowledge we can gain from industry veterans,” read the record label’s statement on their website.