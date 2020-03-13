Dj Kaizer to launch sophomore album

Dj Kaizer

Upcoming artist from Boteti, Kesaobaka Serapo (Dj Kaizer in music circles) launches his sophomore album, House Inception Volume 2, at Bahamas Lounge in Gaborone tomorrow.

The new album, titled Khumbaya, consists of 15 tracks all featuring Motlha. It was released at Drum08 Records. Dj Kaizer produced all his songs with the help of his vocalists. After releasing House Inception Volume 1 last year, he was inspired to come up with volume two of the album in 2019 after gaining recognition from his newly acquired fan base.

“DJ Kaizer’s music style is house and he classifies his sound as Afro Tech, Afro House and Tech House. He said Black Coffee and Dacapo from South Africa inspire his songs. All songs are produced, mixed and mastered by him. The artist is a self-taught Dj and producer. Dj Kaizer has also produced songs for various local artists. His music also enjoys airplay in European countries. Recently Djs in France sent video clips of people enjoying his music in a Paris nightclub,” the event publicist Osego Maseko of Ozzy Entertainment

said in an interview.

Maseko also known as Ozzy added that the launch lineup includes Dj Kops, Dj and Producer Benny T, Lerato Modiega from Yarona and Motlha who happens to be one of the artists featured in the album on a track called Khumbaya. DJ Kaizer’s song ‘Khumbaya’ featuring the talented Mmamotse singer Motlha speaks about love. It encourages people to love others. One of his beautiful songs from this album is ‘Love yourself’ featuring Kay Mokaleng and the songwriter advises his audience to love themselves before they can love other people. The album can be found on digital platforms such as Google play, ITunes, Spotify and others. He trades by the name DJ Kaizer on Facebook and DJ Kaizer Kelsy on Instagram. Healso has a slot on Yarona FM every Monday from 6:20PM till 7PM on the Magnum Drive Show. The launch’s entrance fee is P50.