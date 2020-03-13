 
Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit postponed

STAFF WRITER Friday, March 13, 2020
Forbes Under 30 Summit - Africa that was sechudled to be held in Botswana from April 19 to 23, 2020 has been postponed to December due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter from Forbes’ Randall Lane addressed to participants, the event will sill be held in Botswana from December 2 to 6, 2020. 

Lane said, “Forbes remains committed to bringing the Under 30 Summit to Africa for the first time and specifically to Botswana. Forbes

believes that entrepreneurship and growth will drive prosperity on the continent this century. 

Forbes said their first priority right now is the well being of the participants - both in-terms of the corona virus and also travel disruptions and well as citizens of Botswana.

