Soldier, poacher killed

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier and a poacher have died during a poaching incident that happened early this morning at Chiefs Island in heart of the Okavango Delta, the army has confirmed.

BDF media statement said there was shootout at around 3am at Chiefs Island between a BDF patrol team and poachers that resulted in the loss of two lives.

"The Botswana Defence Force focusing on anti-poaching operations, sadly informs the public about an incident that occurred this morning (Wednesday) at around 0300 hrs at Chiefs Island in the Ngami Area whereby there was an exchange of fire between a BDF patrol team and poachers, which resulted in the death of a BDF member and one poacher," said the statement.

"This incident clearly indicates that poachers continue to declare

war on members of the Botswana Defence Force as they have adopted new tactics and operating methods that escalated poaching activities particularly at Chiefs Islands," said the BDF.

The army further said, "Despite the positive achievements recorded over the years, poaching activities have certainly not stopped as poachers continue to target rhinos, elephants and other endangered species in our national parks."

The incident brings to 11, the number of poachers killed while targeting members of the BDF since 2019.

The name of the deceased has been withheld until the next of kin have been informed.