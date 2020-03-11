Detainee commits suicide in police custody

A detainee is said to have committed suicide in a police cell at Urban Police Station recently. Police are still investigating how the incident occurred.

The Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) Deputy Public Relations Officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed that the 26-year-old man, who died at the scene, was found hanging in the cell by an officer.

Bagali said the Kanye native’s relatives have already been informed of his death. The police boss said investigations are ongoing to

determine how the young man managed to take his own life while in police custody.

Asked what the deceased used to kill himself Bagali declined to give further details on the matter for ‘security’ reasons. However, Bagali stated that the young man was in custody, following a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.