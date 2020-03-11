Jwana Game Park donates wild animals PIC. DEBSWANA

As part of its efforts to promote and contribute to biodiversity and conservation, Debswana Diamond Company, thorugh its Jwana Game Park donated 50 Elands and 50 Gemsboks to Ditholo Game Ranch; a government owned entity.

According to media release from Debswana, the donation was also done as a response to government’s plea to reduce inbreeding of these particular species at the ranch.

Jwana Game Park in Jwaneng Mine, measures about 15 669 hectares and accommodates approximately 1 700 animals. The park also hosts a field unit of Cheetah Conservation Botswana.

The statement said, “Jwaneng Mine and the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism (MEWT) through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) will explore potential areas of partnerships to increase biodiversity conservation footprint in Botswana.”

“Debswana

actively promotes a culture of environmental responsibility and commitment towards sustainable development in Botswana,” said the media release from the company.

Debswana said the establishment of the Jwana game park and the company’s Orapa Game Park provide a vital sanctuary for wildlife and enables the company to deliver much-needed biodiversity and conservation programme.

The company further said that the donation is aligned to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 15, which calls for more attention on preventing biodiversity loss, reversing land degradation and ensuring sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.