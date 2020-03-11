BIUST

The Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) invites the general public to ‘Village of Learning Tour’ that will be held at its campus on the March 20, 2020 at 8am.

In a press stamement, Keoagile Rafifing who is the director of communications and public affairs at BIUST stated that the university exists to impact on the lives of Batswana through collaborative partnerships, industry linkages and community engagement, as it endeavours to be a vehicle for Botswana’s economic transformation from resource-based to knowledge-based through technology development and transfer.

“BIUST therefore has assembled a team of scientists, engineers and researchers

to showcase their projects aimed at resolving community challenges. The purpose is to showcase our research projects and state-of-the-art facilities to the general public, share information with various stakeholders with the goal of building understanding and trust on issues of mutual interest and enable prospective students to engage with staff and current students in order to discover more about their future university life,” he noted.