President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Botswana Democratic Party is aware and highly concerned about a matter reported to the Botswana Police regarding a rape incident that is alleged to have occurred in Rakops during the Youth Wing National Congress held from 06th - 08th March 2020.

We wish to express our most heartfelt sorrow to the victims and their families and promise that we will ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes face the full wrath of the law and stern disciplinary action from the Party should the culprits be proven to be members of the Party and proven guilty by the courts of law.

The Botswana Democratic Party is resolute in its abhorrence of any form of violence and we have committed in our 2019 Elections Manifesto our firm belief that Gender Based Violence (GBV) must be prevented before it happens, and where it does unfortunately

Banners

happen, strict punitive measures must ensue.

It is most unfortunate that these allegations should surface in the same week that the Party joined the world in commemorating International Women's Day and condemned abuse of women and the girl child. We expect all those who associate with the Party to take heed of these condemnations and act responsibly.

We remind our members and the nation at large to be conscious of their responsibilities towards the women of our country at all times and condemn in the strongest terms all forms of gender based violence.

Yours Sincerely,

Dr Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi

Party President