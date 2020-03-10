BFA bans handshakes amid coronavirus fears PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has taken precautionary measures in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the BFA announced that it has stopped handshakes at all football games as a precaution.

The association follows other football governing bodies, with the latest being the South Africa Football Association (SAFA). In South Africa, seven cases of the epidemic have been confirmed and the BFA says the decision is for precautionary measures.

The decision will affect teams in the Premiership, First Division and regional leagues, including the women football leagues and the cups.

"The BFA has taken a decision to stop with immediate effect handshakes at all football matches until further notice. This is an international practice by various federations across the world to minimize risks of infections to the Coronavirus. The association

found it fit to take the decision in promotion of World Health Organisation standards of health prevention. The public is also requested and advised to take precautionary measures in fighting the spread of coronavirus," the statement reads.

The BFA on Monday announced that the Under-17 women's team will not travel to Morocco for the second leg of the first round of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The girls trialled 1-0 ahead of the second leg that was scheduled to be played this weekend. The reports are the trip was also cancelled due to coronavirus threats in the northern African state. Morocco has two cases confirmed at the start of the week.