Avani Gaborone PIC. AVANI

The Public Procument and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) disapproved the National Assembly’s retroactive approval request to pay Avani Hotel Resort and Casino the amount of P6,217,751.25 for accommodation and meals of Members of Parliament and their spouses from October 31, to December 20, 2019.

The board decision was taken in the March 5, 2020 Parliament sitting. On December 2019 the Office of the President (OP) informed members of the public that, since the Parliamentary Village that ought to accommodate Members of Parliament is currently under renovation following the departure of former tenants, the National Assembly had no option but to house the newly elected legislature at a hotel in Gaborone.

“Since the MPs were accommodated together with their Conditions of Service, the hotel accommodation could not be revoked when the MPs retreated to Kasane

for their one week orientation,” the OP said at the time.

It also said the departure process of the former MP tenants at the Parliamentary Village, coupled with personal circumstances that are common to vacating residential premises, contributed to the delay in carrying out renovations in time for the newly elected MPs to take up residence at the Village.

“Currently, the MPs are in the process of vacating the hotel to occupy the temporary accommodation arranged by the National Assembly pending the completion of renovations at the Parliamentary Village.”