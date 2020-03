Matsheka presenting Budget Speech PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

In what is being read as a clue on the upcoming revision of government services and fees, Finance Minister, Thapelo Matsheka says councils should revisit clinic fees.

"Councils should revisit their charges for services.

"For example, at clinics, people should be paying P11 not P5.

"That's why revenue officers are lazy to collect that money," he said at the

ongoing Botswana Association of Local Authorities conference in Gaborone.

In his budget speech last month, Matsheka said government would introduce new public service fees and charges from April 1.