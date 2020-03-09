BISA athletes. PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

The government's decision to suspend school sports is regrettable, the Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) has said, adding some sponsors could be lost as a result.

BISA president, Joshua Gaotlhobogwe said the government had engaged them before taking the 'painful' decision.

The government has announced the suspension of school sports due to budgetary constraints.

Teachers who handle sports are owed P32million from previous engagements, with the government struggling to shell dues.

Gaotlhobogwe said there is a need to strike balance to ensure activities continue.

"Schools have a role to play in the development of learners. It's both academic and co curricular. As such it is important that the two ministries find a way of harmonizing sport activities in schools so that Basic Education does not feel over burdened with the

expectations of the public on sports participation in schools," he said.

BISA marketing and communications manager, Letsweletse Jonas said the decision to suspend school sports, could see the association lose partners.

"It is a painful situation we have to accept. it's even painful as I see us losing some sponsors. However, it is high time now for other stakeholders to join hands and share such costs with government. When you get into an agreement with sponsors, there are conditions to be met, and if you flout, you risk cancellation," said Jonas, who said they long saw the decision coming.