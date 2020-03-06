Rodger-Solomon (in the middle) PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

A large crowd filled a courtroom to its rafters at Extension II Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday) to witness the arraignment of the Riverwalk Debonairs Pizza violence suspect.

The suspect in the case, 32-year-old Sekane Rodger Solomon is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm allegedly without any lawful excuse.

He slapped Kevin Mogatsakgotla Motsumi several times on the cheeks and on the head causing him to sustain bruises on both cheeks.

Members of the community fought their way into the courtroom, and quickly filled it up until a police officer blocked the door. Others, including journalists were literally sitting on the floor as the courtroom was full beyond capacity.

Appearing before Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa, the prosecution stated that investigations into the matter were still at initial stages as possible witnesses were yet to be interviewed.

“We promise to have completed our investigations in the next mention,” representing State prosecution, Kedumetse Shamukani said.

Shamukani further stated that prosecution does not oppose the accused person to be granted bail. Court ordered Solomon to pay the sum of P500 in order to be granted bail as well as to bring one surety that will bind him or her with the same amount. Solomon is to report to Urban Police Station every

forth night and not to commit any offence or contact witnesses.

When court adjourned, members of the community walked away frustrated, some loudly lambasting Botswana’s criminal justice system.

On Tuesday, a video of Solomon assaulting Motsumi at Riverwalk Debonairs pizza outlet went viral across all social media platforms.

The video received mixed reactions across social media platforms with majority of the people condemning Solomon for what he did and calling for his arrest. However, Solomon’s attorney Joram Jorry Matomela was not happy that State prosecution arraigned his client without completing its investigations.

“I am not happy that the state brought my client before court for arraignment without completing its investigations. I am saying so because there is a growing trend by State prosecution to always tell court that investigations on matters are still ongoing or they have not completed their investigations,” Matomela said.

He (Matomela) further pleaded with court for state prosecution to provide them with witness statements so that he can advice his client which plea to take. Solomon will appear for mention on March 30, 2020.