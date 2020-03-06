Higgins PIC: LESEDI MKHUTSHWA

FRANCISTOWN: A Form 2 high-flyer Naomi Higgins, who passed her Junior Certificate Examination (JCE) with flying colours, has received a tertiary scholarship from Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly known as Prophet TB Joshua.

Higgins joins thousands of students worldwide who have received scholarship ranging from primary to tertiary education sponsored by Prophet TB Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel TV partners.

The 14-year-old brilliant student, will be the second one from Botswana to benefit from the same initiative following Mary-Jean Nleya who was sponsored by Prophet TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV partners to pursue her Bachelor of Laws and attained Magna Cum Laude at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Nleya was also sponsored by Prophet TB Joshua to pursue her Master’s Degree at Harvard University under the Harvard Law School and was also given an opportunity with the help of the Prophet to get an internship at International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands.

Higgins received her sponsorship during an all-paid expense trip by Prophet TB Joshua two week ago after a special invitation at SCOAN which is located in Lagos, Nigeria following an article which was published by Mmegi newspaper.

Higgins, who is currently doing her Form 4 at Selebi-Phikwe Senior Secondary School (SPSSS) was the only student at Nxakato JSS who attained grade A even though she sat for JCE whilst doing Form 2.

In an interview with Mmegi, Higgins said that words were not enough to describe her happiness when she received an invitation to SCOAN by Prophet TB Joshua.

She said that during her first encounter with Prophet TB Joshua she was shivering and all in tears.

He added : “Prophet TB Joshua is a holy man and everything at SCOAN was godly. I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet him in person.”

Higgins further said that she was still shocked that everything that happened to her in the past weeks started off with a small achievement of her passing JCE.

She hopes to be a cardiologist and said that to her surprise during her one-on-one with Prophet TB Joshua, he offered her a tertiary scholarship to study what she wants when she finishes her BGCSE.

She also said that Prophet TB Joshua also appointed Nleya to be her mentor, role model and contact person for the prophet. Higgins clarfied that :“Nleya was the one who showed Prophet TB Joshua the article.

She is the same person who is going to assist me to apply for Harvard University or any other university, which is best in Cardiology across the globe.” She added that the scholarship would cover everything including tuition fees, living allowance and accommodation.

She also mentioned that Prophet TB Joshua gave her $3, 000 (about P33,000) so that she can purchase educational material to help her prepare for the BGCSE final examination.

The intelligent girl was so determined to study harder at school because there was no way she was going to miss an opportunity to go to Harvard University.

About her stay in Nigeria, Higgins said

she was over the moon because it has been her long term goal to be part of the congregants at SCOAN.

She said that she would always cherish the moment because she was treated like a very important person (VIP) and accommodated in an executive suite just like in a five-star hotel.

The brilliant student described their experience at SCOAN as something out of this planet especially, the part where they visited the spiritual prayer mountain.

The ever smiling student said that to make the journey to SCOAN even memorable was the part where she had to board on an aeroplane for the first time in her life.

She said that she would always thank God for everything, day and night, for making her dream come true earlier than expected.

Higgins’s mother Ruth Higgins, who was equally elated, thanked Mmegi for writing an article about her brilliant daughter.

She said that it was through the article that her daughter was discovered by the Prophet TB Joshua who offered her the tertiary scholarship.

She further said that if her daughter finishes her Form 5, provided she performs ell, she will go to any University of her choice and Prophet TB Joshua will wholly cover the scholarship.

Ruth added : “I don’t know how to describe the feeling as it is out of this world. The ball is in her court now to work extra harder in order to pass her BGCSE.”

The delighted mother said that the bursary gives them assurance as parents that their daughter ‘s dream of studying Cardiology at Harvard University would come true provided she meet the University entry credentials. Ruth was certain that her daughter would pass BGCSE with merit because she is a hard worker and well-disciplined girl.

She expressed gratitude to Prophet TB Joshua for awarding Naomi the tertiary education scholarship and to God for giving her abundance of blessings.

Ruth also thanked one of the beneficiaries of Prophet TB Joshua’s education bursary Nleya who discovered her daughter.

She shared that they learnt that Nleya also received scholarship from Prophet TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV partners years back when she was just an ordinary visitor at SCOAN.

She also described Nleya as a guardian angel who made her daughter’s dream turn into reality. Naomi’s father, Kenneth Higgins said that he was extremely overjoyed of his daughter’s achievements.

He said that his daughter’s achievements have brought admiration to his family.

Kenneth said: “This is what all fathers dream of and this is what we want for our families. I give all the honour and glory to the almighty God and Prophet TB Joshua for this grace from God. I am very much humbled by the kind gesture.”

He said that Naomi’s achievements would go a long way in motivating her fellow peers on the importance of taking education seriously and to aim high and reach great heights.