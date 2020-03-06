Chairman of Nata Conservation Trust Kerileng Garebolelwe shaking hands with BTO CEO Myra Sekgororoane PIC: LESEDI MKHUTSHWA

NATA: The chairperson of Nata Conservation Trust (NCT), Kerileng Garebolelwe has said that the undeveloped CT5 concession area, which has remained idle for over 15 years for unknown reasons, troubles him.

He raised his concerns during a ceremony to hand over Information Technology (IT) equipment given to them by the Botswana Tourism Board (BTO).

During his acceptance remarks, Garebolelwe said that the CT5 concession area has over a decade remained undeveloped. He said, in fact, it was ever since the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism issued it. Gaorebolelwe said that to make matters worse they do not have a signed lease in their possession, which means that the concession area could be transferred to another owner without their knowledge. He said that they realised just a few years ago that both the NCT and BTO did not sign the lease.

He said that the ministry and BTO have been going around in circles for the past three years without availing the lease. He said: “We are worried that at the moment we do not have a lease in our hands and it (the land) could be taken at any point or time of the day”.

He also said that they do not know what causes the delay for them to get the signed lease. Garebolelwe said: “As of now we do not know what is the cause of the delay but we are certain that BTO and the ministry are aware of what is happening but they are hiding something from us. We are in the dark pertaining to the matter and do not get relevant answers when we enquire about the matter”. He said that CT5 concession area

could have boosted the economy of the area and benefited mostly Nata villagers and others from the surrounding areas.

He said that they have in the past formed a delegation to meet the then Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism but the meeting did not bear any fruit. Garebolelwe further said that even BTO came to visit making promises to deal with the matter, but nothing was ever done to fulfil the promises. He added that in October 2019, BTO promised to issue tenders for the development of CT5 concession, but there were no tenders issued until recently.

“As I address you today we have formed yet another delegation that will be sent to the new Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism.

Maybe she will listen to our cry. We are hopeful that she will intervene in the matter unlike the former minister”. When giving a background of the CT5 concession area, Garebolelwe told this publication that CT5 is a concession area, which has different wildlife’s and was given to the trust way back for the purpose of developing tourism and look after the natural resources in the area. He said that if it were not for the delays caused by BTO and the ministry they were supposed to have developed campsites, lodges for tourists as part of the village economic activities.

He pleaded with BTO to keep their promise and assist them in finding new investors who can help develop the CT5 concession area.