Gemsbok, Ostrich, Kgama, Kudu and Eland will be on offer

Stone Grill Event, a cutting-edge phenomenon intended to create awareness about game meat access and information on handling and preparation will host an event March 21, 2020.

The activity will be held at The Use-less place located after Oodi Matebele traffic lights along the A1 road.

The game meat affair will be mixed with mind soothing performances from local artists.

One of the organisers for the event, Daniel Moeng explained that game meat is scarce and people do not really know where it is offered. “Not all of us know how to even prepare game meat, and also perceive that it can be expensive to afford it. Hence we initiated this enthusing affair to avail knowledge and offer the meat at appropriate prices,” he said.

Gates will be opened in the morning from 10 am till late. Activities for the day will include horseback riding, foam inflatable, giant waterslide inflatable and face painting at a fee of P80 for children.

Tickets for adults go for P200, double ticket P350, P800 (six people) including a free 6 PACK of

one’schoice, P1, 500 (10 individuals) counting a bottle of Brandy, Whisky or Vodka on top. All tickets are offered at Web tickets, The Meating Joint (Molapo Crossing), and Spar outlets countrywide.

“Gemsbok, Ostrich, Kgama, Kudu and Eland will be on offer with platters that will be on distribution varying from number of people for each platter. Corporate packages will be furnished too’’, Moeng further revealed.

Casper The Dj, B-Note and Thato also known as Taola, Macx Wa Bana, Priscilla, Prince De Kok just to name but a few will perform at the event.

“We have ventured with Pick Up Security to make sure that clients have safe fun. The security personnel include 25 gentlemen with dogs to make sure that no intolerance behaviour emerges during the event. It’s going to be one of a kind event and remember, this is food, art, culture, music and lifestyle,’’ Moeng concluded.