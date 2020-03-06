Karter Strings is working tirelessly on promoting the song and getting it out there

Keoagile Mmudi also known as Karter Strings in the music circles recently dropped a new single called Juju love.

The album features Mlaleli and it is now getting positive response.

Speaking to Arts & Culture, Mmudi pointed out that the track was influenced by past experiences with their female counterparts.

“The track is called Juju love because sometimes love gets you so drunk that you can’t tell whether it’s real or dark magic,” he added. The track dropped on February 19. It was mixed and mastered by Mthebisi Chester commonly known as M.X.C.

Karter Strings revealed that the reception is good as of now and they are working tirelessly on promoting the song and getting it out there. He also pointed out that they are working on the visuals as well.

The passion-driven artist indicated that he has been in the music industry for three years now. He began working on securing his own equipment first and when that was done he shifted his focus to dropping tracks. He added that he identifies a lot with hip-hop/rap because it

is one art form that makes it easy for one to express himself and can be used as an artistic tool to create, educate and even harm.

Karter Strings, who is also a media studies graduate from University of Botswana stated that apart from being an artist he is a photographer, cinematographer and practices public relations. He said he uses these skills to drive his brand and get it to people.

“My future plans as an artist is to grow more versatile and experiment with as many genres of music as I can because there is always so much more to learn when it comes to pursuing music,” he stated. He also plans to drop a mix tape or album this year and work with different artists from across genres that can appeal to an international audience. Lastly his future plan as an artist is to be independent and make music that people can relate to.