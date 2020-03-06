Kaybee is pleading with people to vote for her so that she brings the award home PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Award winning local gospel musician, Kebadile Wasenda also known as Kaybee has been nominated for the best female artist of the year 2020 Kavango Music Awards in Namibia.

Being her first international nomination the self proclaimed queen of gospel told Arts & Culture in an interview that she would be competing with other female artists from Namibia. “I have relatives from the Kavango region and for me to have been considered for the nominations they looked at my origin. It is a grace,” she said.

She said her journey started last year when she went to Namibia for an interview at one of the radio stations. “I talked about my work and the feedback was amazing. People called in and requested my music all around Namibia so that radio interview worked well for me,” she revealed.

The talented artist who is also the owner of the annual Okavango Music Festival in Shakawe said people have to vote for her so that she brings the award home. “People can vote online and I am contestant number 4. They can

log into Pageant Vote ES and vote via Facebook,” she said.

Kaybee added that the nomination shows tremendous growth on her side as an artist. “I believed that my music reaches beyond boarders so now that my music has reached Namibia, it shows that I am slowly penetrating the international scene. One day I will be with the likes of Tasha Cobbs,” she highlighted.

The gospel songbird also said it is not just nominations. But a lot has been happening in her music career because she recently got her first corporate gig from Mascom after all the years she has being in the music business. She said this year she wants to focus on live music. “I want to sing my language which is Mbukushu in a live performance with a complete band. This way I would communicate more with people and connect with my fans,” she concluded.