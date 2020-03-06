BITS commemorates Safe Internet Day

Botswana Information Technology Society (BITS) held a panel discussion to commemorate Safe Internet Day on Thursday in conjunction with the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology at the university's premises.

The panel discussion was meant to provide an understanding on the use of internet, its misuse and how it can be managed to benefit the youth of Botswana. The discussion brought together leaders in the information and technology industry and some student to bring a balanced discussion with varying opinions on the issue of the use of internet.

The Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) chief executive officer (CEO), Mabua Mabua said that with the times changing the need for access to high speed internet has increased in the country and the need for Batswana to be provided with proper information on how to utilise the internet has increased. He said even though they as BoFiNet have been installing Wi-Fi in some public areas the public should be mindful of how they utilise such services as they can sometimes expose their personal information.

“Botswana has more than 45% internet use penetration, which is a major advantage and a major risk in terms of exposing us to the world,” Mabua said about the adoption of the use of internet in the country. He further said that the discussion could be used as a platform to identify the problems and also come up with solutions giving policy makers the chance to formulate up to date policies that will help protect consumers of internet services.

The panelists included Dineo Khupe, the administrator of the fight Crime in Gaborone Facebook Group, Thabang Mooketsi a software developer, David Moepeng the Programmes Director

of the In-Future Foundation, which oversees the eBotho digital citizen and a student Selekanyo Mahube. The dominant issue raised by the panellists was careful navigation of the space by consumers to ensure their safety in that space and also to ensure the protection of their personal information.

Moepeng pointed out that as an organisation they are fostering partnerships to educate the public on the use of the internet and also address issues of the disparities in the behaviour of individuals in cyberspace in comparison with their behaviour in real life, which is a cause for concern. He said that the best thing is to formulate solutions to identify the different demographics in the country and tailor-make solutions for such.

Mooketsi on the other hand said that as a digital marketer there are streams of information that are connected to the agreements that the public gets into with websites and social sites, which are then shared with third parties – something can lead to the misuse of their personal information. He encouraged internet users to always read the terms and conditions of the agreements in order to effectively manage their personal information online without exposing themselves to the exploitation of their personal information.

The discussion is set to continue being used as a platform for the youth who are the drivers of the new digital age to interact with ICT industry leaders to find ways to protect consumers from exploitation on the internet.