Debonairs Pizza violence suspect arrested

Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect involved in a Riverwalk Debonairs Pizza violent assault captured on a video that went viral on social media yesterday.

Urban Police Station Commander, Superintendent Ontefetse Tumediso confirmed the arrest of the man who assaulted a 31-year-old man at Debonairs Pizza, Riverwalk Mall on Monday evening.

Tumediso stated that the suspect is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm facing a jail term not exceeding five years and corporal punishment.

“The victim in the matter had opened an assault case yesterday. We do not condone violence, what the suspect did is against the law. He

(the suspect) has not only violated the law but also assaulted the victim, and traumatised Debonairs Pizza customers and employees,” Tumediso said.

Yesterday a video of a man assaulting one Kevin Motsumi at the pizza outlet went viral. In an interview with the Midweek Sun newspaper, Motsumi claimed that the man slapped him more than 25 times. Meanwhile, the Riverwalk Mall management and Riverwalk Debonairs Pizza released statements condemning the violence.