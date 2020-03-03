BFA, Rollers condemn derby violence PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana Football Association (BFA) and Township Rollers have issued separate statements condemning Sunday's ugly scenes, which marred the end of the Gaborone derby.

Gaborone United beat their traditional rivals 2-1, and the Rollers supporters were infuriated at full time.

They pelted the match officials, preventing them from leaving the field. They were incensed with the officiating, particularly arguing Kekeatswe 'Mara' Moloi's 11th minute opener was scored from an offside position.

But Rollers has condemned the behaviour and said necessary action would be taken if the culprits are identified.

"Township Rollers condemns in the strongest terms such unruly, unsporting

behaviour. The club would like to categorically make it clear that such conduct is totally unacceptable," Rollers said in the statement.

The club said if supporters had grievances, they should channel them through the relevant office, and not resort to violence.

The BFA also criticised the unruly elements.

"The BFA is investigating the matter and will be liaising with the prosecutor's office to ensure action is taken accordingly," the association stated on Monday.