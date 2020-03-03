- - - - - - - - -
 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Football Association (BFA) and Township Rollers have issued s...
The South African economy is technically in recession, a state of affa...
Members of Parliament (MP) have expressed their disdain at government-...
The Office of the President (OP) has rejected an application for the r...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. BFA, Rollers condemn derby violence

BFA, Rollers condemn derby violence

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, March 03, 2020
BFA, Rollers condemn derby violence PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG
Botswana Football Association (BFA) and Township Rollers have issued separate statements condemning Sunday's ugly scenes, which marred the end of the Gaborone derby.

Gaborone United beat their traditional rivals 2-1, and the Rollers supporters were infuriated at full time.

They pelted the match officials, preventing them from leaving the field. They were incensed with the officiating, particularly arguing Kekeatswe 'Mara' Moloi's 11th minute opener was scored from an offside position.

But Rollers has condemned the behaviour and said necessary action would be taken if the culprits are identified.

"Township Rollers condemns in the strongest terms such unruly, unsporting

Banners
behaviour. The club would like to categorically make it clear that such conduct is totally unacceptable," Rollers said in the statement.

The club said if supporters had grievances, they should channel them through the relevant office, and not resort to violence.

The BFA also criticised the unruly elements.

"The BFA is investigating the matter and will be liaising with the prosecutor's office to ensure action is taken accordingly," the association stated on Monday.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Nsungwa wa she! Shut up!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners