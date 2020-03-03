- - - - - - - - -
 
  3. OP rejects Khama's private secretary contract renewal

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Khama office PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
The Office of the President (OP) has rejected an application for the renewal of an employment contract for the senior executive secretary at former president Ian Khama's office.

Tiggy Letswapong’s contract is coming to an end this month. Letswapong has been working in Khama’s office for 22 years. 

“Officers (are) removed from my office without consultation, without reasons. Why is my senior executive secretary’s contract not being renewed while (the one) for former president Festus

Mogae’s has been renewed,” Khama said.

In the past the government left Khama without a private secretary. Recently the government withdrew BX vehicle registeration number plates, which were alleged to be supposed to be for use by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane.

