Cops Arrest The Army in Softball League

Police IX men had a good day in the office punishing their cross town rivals, BDF IX 6-1 in the BoFINET Softball League match.

The game was played at National Diamond over the weekend. However, BDF felt that the match caught them off guard after it was cancelled a fortnight ago due to the absence of umpires.

Police enjoyed a 1-0 lead at bottom four with BDF failed to connect their bats. Godson Motsumi hit a bunt and safely landed in the first base. BDF made a blunder on the ball giving Motsumi an opportunity to score run and extend the lead to 2-0. Next on bat was Kunyalala Samuel facing the national team number one pitcher, Kagiso Molefhe. The pitchers did not see face to face as they ejected each other. Neo Mnqobisi hit a long ranger that led to the collision of Police two outfielders. Unfortunately it was not enough for him to break the ice for The Army boys. Going into top five, BDF was still struggling to score. Police batter, Eric Simwanza scored the fourth run after line drive by Kefilwe Kenosi.

BDF made a substitution in pitching to try and contain Police. Mothusi Shalobane finally answered for BDF. That was not enough as Simwanza and Oaitse Leshope made it a double in the bottom six and the lead to 6-1.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, Police coach Tebogo Makachana said the plan was to attack BDF early and force them to chase all the time.

“The postponement of

the game affected my plans. I went into this game without some players. Our team comprises of officers and if they are called on duty there is nothing we can do. They have their schedule. We were prepared to play BDF the last time so today's game was short notice. Fortunately we have long prepared for this season well on time,” he said.

Makachana said he intends to go all the way and if they fail to win the league, they must finish in the medal position. He said there has been a lot of improvement in the team both offensively and defence. Next weekend Police travels to Jwaneng to face Gata and Wells.

Makachana said the two sides are tough especially when at home.

BDF coach, Mothatusi Maino said they expected a tough game against Police and whenever they clash, they expect war.

“We also have to be ready but this time around we were just following instructions from the Association. Most of my players were not present today due to work commitments. But from here we are going to work on batting. We lost because of our errors,” he said.

Teams: Police: Simwanza, Kenosi, Buti Boile, Moses Kgosimore, Motsumi, Laone Morebodi, Rannaneng Mothusi, Kaone Senate and Kunyalala.

BDF: Mabedi Senyerero, Jurry Manaka, Shalobane, Mnqobisi, Mathame Tshepiso, Gofaone Monkemedi, Tshepang Moatshe, Merero Palai-Sejoe and Mogala.

Police: 6

BDF: 1