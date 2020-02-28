New IAS, Ministry rekindle 'romance'

Mooko

In a peculiar twist of the local pilot training school saga, the International Aviation Solutions (IAS) is reported to have met and rekindled its relationship with the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoTERST) on Monday.

Mmegi is in possession of a whatsapp message shared by a visibly frustrated IAS student, supposedly forwarded by an IAS staff member.

The message states that a meeting did take place and goes on to claims that “the meeting was very fruitful and the general consensus of the meeting was to urgently engage all stakeholders, including expertise from other government entities, in a deliberate effort to resolve issues and map a sustainable way forward. IAS and the Ministry share a view of ensuring and protecting the interests of students and the nation at large”. Questioned on the meaning of the message, IAS owner, Teezzarh Seduke confirmed that indeed the meeting did take place, but wondered where the student got the message, as it was meant for IAS staff only.

He further shared that the Judicial Manager’s plan was for the academy to commence training two months after the payment date by MoTERST.

“As for the actual payment date, it is beyond IAS. While we respect that MoTERST has its processes, we all hope that they factor in the devastating economic impact of the delay”.

Several aggrieved students shared their lack of trust of the ministry’s leadership, based on the fact that they were long promised to be transferred to South African schools last October. They lamented that the school’s failure to assure them when the payment issue will be resolved, was evidence of the way the Permanent Secretary, Dr Theophilous Mooko distanced himself from responsibility.

They further suggested that the new development was nothing but a way of buying time for the month of March to end, as they claim the Permanent Secretary’s contract will be expiring. If the expiry of the contract is accurate, this would mean that the longstanding mess would then become the responsibility of the new Permanent Secretary.

In a related matter, Mmegi is in possession of end email and attachments written to IAS by the Civil Aviation

Authority of Botswana (CAAB).

In the email dated February 19, 2020, one Ndiwabo Tshwenyego of the CAAB wrote: “Good day Mr. Seduke. Please find attached for your action. You are kindly advised to settle the account before the Authority can renew IAS ATO Certificate. Thank you”.

But Seduke initially declined to confirm until he was notified that Mmegi was in possession of the email and the claimed sum of P450, 569. 32 that IAS owed CAAB, allegedly for the student’s training aeronautical fees.

“Look, the impact of payments affects everything from service providers such as CAAB, Puma, banks and even student progression. IAS still has the planes that it trains with, but they need to be insured, maintained, fuelled and lease-payments made to financiers. Furthermore, staff needs to be paid several months of unpaid salaries for issues to normalise. We are not shy to reiterate that this issue is a crisis.

Our meeting was a positive step to normalising the state of affairs, but it all boils down to the transaction of payment. We have assured some students that have since contacted us after our meeting with the Ministry that IAS would be in a sound and technical position to resume their flight training two months after the date of payment,” he said.

The IAS judicial manager, Oliver Modise confirmed that they have had a meaning engagement with the ministry this past week.

“It is indeed true we have a plan in place to commence flight training of Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF) sponsored students immediately after payment has been received from the Ministry. The school’s challenge is purely financial and not technical because the Ministry underpaid for services rendered.

The school is facing immense pressure from creditors, students and staff members who have not been paid. We are hopeful the situation will normalise and such lies solely on when payment by the Ministry will be effected,” attorney Modise said.