Education philanthropists propel Masunga Senior

FRANCISTOWN: Local philanthropists Tebogo Erick and his wife Patience Erick are playing a very important role of improving the academic performance of Masunga Senior Secondary School (MSSS) by donating funds.

The couple started donating P15,000 to the school, but increased the money to P25,000.

Like the Bible says ‘blessed is the hand that giveth’, the Ericks have been donating to MSSS prize giving for the past five years without seeking anything in return.

All they wanted and still want is for the academic results of the school to improve.

Their kind gesture was described by MSSS school head, Mmadube Letsholathebe as an angelic act and a major contributor to their recent performance in the 2019 Botswana General Certificate Secondary School.

She said that the family’s financial contribution assisted MSSS to attain position one in the Northeastern region and second nationally with 46,74%.

Erick (Tebogo) is currently employed at Botswana Oil as Head of Hydrocarbons Sourcing while his wife is a lecturer at the University of Botswana where she teaches Occupational Health. When speaking about his journey with MSSS, Erick said that it all started in 2013 when he was invited as a guest of honour at MSSS prize giving by his former employer Vivo Energy Botswana.

The Kanye native said that it was back then that he saw a community

determined to stop at nothing but improve the performance of the school. He said: “After that encounter, my wife and I thought that we could give back to the community by adopting MSSS”.

Erick further explained that they adopted the school through sponsoring the MSSS prize giving with a tune of P15,000 in 2014.

He added that P7,500 was used for preparations of the prize giving ceremony while another P7,500 was used to reward high performers in Forms 4 and 5.

The humanitarian said that the sponsorship was initially for a period of four years – from 2014 to 2018. However, Erick said that they took a deliberate decision to continue with the sponsorship after they saw the difference it made in improving the results of the school year in and year out. He said that their target is to continue with the partnership until MSSS obtains position one nationally.

When asked why they chose to sponsor MSSS, Tebogo said that they could have chosen any other school in Botswana but theirs was just a calling from God to give back to the community of MSSS.