Lady K. RUN21, Spar launch 2020 Spar Women's Challenge

Spar Botswana and the Lady Khama Charitable Trust Run 21 launched the 2020 Spar Women’s Challenge Botswana to the press on Tuesday at the University of Botswana stadium. The race start and finish venue.

The annual charity run, billed for April, once again brings the Spar Women’s Challenge Botswana and the Lady K. RUN21 together. The family-friendly event will feature a half marathon, 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km in Gaborone, with the start and finish lines at the University of Botswana stadium.

SPAR Women’s Challenge which debuted in Botswana last year originated in Pretoria, South Africa 27 years ago. The Lady K. RUN21 Trail Run has been part of the running community’s calendar for eight years. Though men are welcome to participate in the event, only women will get prizes.

Spar North Rand Marketing Executive, Charleen Goschen launched the race.She said the partnership with Lady K Run21 was part of their giving back and making a difference in loyal local community.

“Spar strives to make a significant difference in their communities, supporting charities with all the proceeds generated through this race.

Spar has always been dedicated to the betterment of people’s lives, and the upliftment of the communities we serve,” said Goschen.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lady Khama Charitable Trust that has been supporting local charities since 2002. The trust helps vulnerable women and children, as well as people living with disabilities, early childhood development and Random Acts of Kindness, which focuses on extraordinary cases of need.. The LKCT supports more than 55 charities and to date, has given out over P18 million through various grants.

Spar announced an additional benefit in the form of sanitary pads, which will be part of the entry.

The idea is for the runners to make personal donations to girls in need and the pads will be distributed in cooperation with the Botswana Department of Health. Also announced are race ambassadors, Fifie Africa,Scar, Zenzele Hirschfeld and Mathilda Mmuru.