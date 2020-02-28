Body of work 'Difficult Women' at Main Gallery

The exhibition will feature artworks by artists such as Kwati among others PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Six of Botswana’s foremost contemporary women artists will be exhibiting a body of thought-provoking and visually stunning new artwork, under the title, ‘Difficult Women’ at the Main Gallery, National Museum on March 10, 2020.

The exhibition will feature artworks by Neo Matome, Ann Gollifer, Renée Eisen-Khonat, Sedireng Mothibatsela, Veryan Edwards and Kate Kwati.

All of these artists have been key contributors to the local art scene and Creative Industries of Botswana in various capacities over the past 20 years, both through their own artwork and the work of capacitating artists through training and advocacy.

As the originator and main curator of the show, it is Eisen-Khonat’s hope that this exhibition will spur a movement amongst women in the arts in Botswana, drawing attention to the value of the female artist’s role as a social advocate through their artistic vernacular.

The exhibition was borne out of Eisen-Khonat’s observation that “the female voice is not heard loudly enough within the local art scene, and now, more than ever, needs to be”. With seldom-to-no all-women group, or female solo art exhibitions being held on a regular basis within the country, she believes that the exhibition needs to become an annual platform from which female artists in Botswana can carve out

a niche for themselves within the national and international art scene.

“What exactly is a ‘difficult woman’? Why should we as women today embrace this title instead of fearing being labelled or branded as such? These are precisely the pivotal topics that this exhibition will bring to light,” Eisen-Khonat proselytised.

Difficult Women exhibition is a first of its kind in Botswana in that the exhibition itself seeks to address and present a dialogue about gender equity within the arts, why women artists are not better represented within our country, as well as create an ongoing social conversation about key gender-based issues surrounding the ‘place’, rights and experiences of the ‘Woman’ within the society.

The opening slated for 6.30pm, will feature guest speaker transformative gender activist, counsellor and co-founder of Emang Basadi Mme Ntombi Setshwaelo.

It will run until April 11, 2020.

A series of talks on the issues raised by the artwork will take place in the Main Gallery of the National Museum every Tuesday at 6.30pm for the duration of the exhibition.