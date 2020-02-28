Miss Valentine Thamaga commends youth organisation

After being crowned queen recently Isaka is happy with the final product of her hard work PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Miss Valentine Thamaga pageant winner, Babedi Isaka has commended Catch Your Dream Youth Organisation for its efforts in keeping youth engaged, indicating that it has a good structure that allows for the formation of a sense of community amongst competitors and the crowds that attended the recently held pageant.

Isaka said despite the time constraints she had during the preparation stage of the pageant she was happy with the final product of her hard work.

Catch Your Dream Youth Organisation, a non-governmental organisation based in Thamaga, is meant to curb criminal tendencies and promote self-reliance and volunteerism amongst the youth. The organisation is behind the Miss Valentine Thamaga pageant that is held on an annual basis.

The founder and chairperson of the organisation Tiego Tizah Mosana told Arts & Culture that the organisation is still growing, having started in 2016. He added that they have several partnerships geared towards goals such as their partnership with the local library to promote a culture of reading.

“They have pledged to help members of our organisation in seeking career opportunities along with other philanthropic partnerships to help less privileged youth in

the community. We are trying to grow the organisation so that in future we can host the Thamaga-Kumakwane constituency youth awards and that is our prime focus at the moment,” Mosana revealed. Mosana was quick to highlight that sponsors have been forthcoming in terms of supporting the organisation’s initiatives as evidenced by the pageant. He said sponsors have been able to give participants of the pageant prizes such as laptops, washing machines, plasma TVs and many other prizes.

He admitted that there is still a gap in terms of funding in order to enable them to expand the focus of the organisation.

Mosana said going forward they intend to give all round services to their members such as mentorship programmes and other similar activities that will focus on reducing the unemployment rate amongst the village’s youth.