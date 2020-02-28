Makhadzi to debut in Gaborone

Makhadzi will be here as part of DJ KSB’s Bring On The Night tour

Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi will make her debut performance in Gaborone tonight at United Lounge in Block 6.

Makhadzi will be here as part of DJ KSB’s Bring On The Night tour. “I have hosted this event before in places like Francistown, Mochudi. Now I have invited Makhadzi to be my guest artist in this Gaborone version,” the local DJ and music producer told Arts & Culture.

DJ KSB said it does not just stop with Makhadzi tonight, but he will be hosting more artists in a few months.

“People have been following Limpopo music and this is a chance to see one of the stars behind hits like Riya Venda and Re Vaa Limpopo.

This is a person I am working on a song with and it will be released later on this year,” he highlighted.

With fans these days losing trust in music promoters, Makhadzi released a video to confirm that indeed she

will be there to ‘haka’ Matorokisi on the last Friday of the month of love. “I will be with DJ KSB. Please go buy tickets,” Makhadzi said in the short video clip.

A popular queen of Tshivenda song, Makhadzi Muimb’s real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona. Her music, especially her distinct voice caught everyone’s attention with the release of her hit Matorokisi. The 23-year-old Venda songbird has been prominent in the music industry for the past decade, but Matorokisi was her big break. On the album, the songbird, who is arguably regarded as the queen of the dance floor, has collaborated with with the likes of DJ Tira on the song Ndi do Kangwa Venda. Having worked with other Limpopo artists like Sho Majosi and Master KG, she surely needs no introduction.