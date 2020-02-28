Mapetla hints at long-awaited 'hot' release

Mapetla feels he has recharged, refined and is ready to fill up the void he left PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

It is more than a year since Mapetla last told Arts & Culture about his intentions to return to music with an album and seven years since he was last in the scene.

However, the Kwaito legend says the wait has been worthwhile, as he is now ready to deliver what promises to be his biggest album since he started his music career.

Mapetla said his album is ready and due for release in April while a single from the album would be released mid-March. The name of the 14-track album is Checkmate.

“The album is finally coming out. We are almost through working on the album, except for just a few things, which we are yet to finalise. We will first drop a single from the album.

The album is fire,” Mapetla said. He said the name of the single is O Tla Re Thola Dah and was produced by AccordingtoBoboSefhako, who produced Sebuile in 2007. He explained that they were ready to drop the album sooner, but had to halt the release.

“Everything has been done and (the album is) ready for release but the challenge is that we got contacted by some top producers in South Africa who want to be part of it,” Lecco Kenosi of Leccotainment chipped in.

Born Thabo Ntirang, Mapetla feels he has recharged, refined and is ready

to fill up the void he left. He said the long wait has given him time to go back into the studio and fine-tune his project, also adding that his new music brings out the old Kwaito style.

“I have maintained the old Mapetla style, but I bring back that old township music with me. Some songs have a little bit of that Amapiano touch.

On the long wait, I believe God’s time is always the best time. It is spiritual and it will show on my next project. Something just told me to wait a little and I waited but now the vibe is back again in 2020,” he added.

Mapetla said after agreeing on a partnership with Leccotainment for the promotion of the new album, he believes the sky is the limit.

He said Leccotainment has the experience and knowledge of putting the product “in the people’s face”.

On his previous single called Santroka released in 2018, the Jorotane hitmaker explained that it did well but he was not satisfied with how he pushed it.

However, he said that was a blessing in disguise to polish his other songs.