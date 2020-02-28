Mega Picnic Bash proceeds for charity

The event would be graced by South African socialite Zodwa Wa Bantu

The organiser of the Mega Picnic Bash slated for May 2, has said there is need for social events to contribute positively to local communities besides just providing entertainment.

Lesego Tikologo alias Lesh T, who is the brain behind the event told Arts & Culture that proceeds from the festival, which will be held at Masa Gardens in Rasesa will be donated to charity.

The event will be graced by South African socialite, Zodwa wa Bantu, former Idols contestants, Viggy and Virginia aka Qwabe twins, Sipho Manzini who stars as Mtjeketjeke in the South African drama The Queen, Nicki (Zambia), Lesh T, African Yard, Morgan Dayz, Shamele, Guyvos and Hapex Guru.

Lesh T said by giving back to the less-privileged, it is another way of appreciating those who have supported you their course.

“Proceeds from the initiative would go to Tsholofelo Youth Trust at Old Naledi to help lessen the challenges faced by people living there, both young and old. The place is close to my heart because I grew up there,” said Lesh T.

Lesh T also explained that

since the bash will be held annually, there will be a different beneficiary each year.

He stated that growing up, he has always been passionate about helping other people around him.

Tickets for the show sell at P20 for kids, P100 standard P150 at the gate, P300 VIP. There was also a special of Double Ticket selling at P100. Meanwhile, Lesh T also said the Mega Picnic Bash will be an opportunity for him to launch his music career after recently releasing a single called Bemobile.

The 29-year-old Mhalapitsa-born muso, said the convenience of Bemobile network in remote areas inspired the birth of the Bemobile single.

He said he worked with Tyte, Oscar Chakabuya, Samurai Ngingo from Democratic Republic of Congo, who played the lead and rhythm guitars whilst bass guitar was played by Iziya from Zambia.

The song was recorded at Touch Records and produced by Uncle Touch.