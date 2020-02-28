ARTvisim blog tackles queer sex taboos

A panel of experts addressed and embraced the diverse sexual health issues faced by the queer community

ARTvisim blog, Bananaemoji.com held the first event of its Banana Club 2020 edition recently.

The blog creates a platform aimed at informing and engaging with key public figures in an effort to lend a voice by leading relevant and dynamic conversations with the youth, creatives and queer community.

Under the theme, ‘Sexual Health and Wellbeing in the LGBTQI+ Community’ the engagement set out to provide the LGTBQI+ community of Botswana a platform to explore issues around queer sex, consent, pleasure and sexual health and wellbeing within the community, all in the hopes of encouraging people to think differently about sex in an environment that is truly inclusive.

Facilitated by the founder, Tanlume Enyatseng, a panel of experts addressed and embraced the diverse sexual health issues faced by the queer community in Botswana while aiming to identify what is currently pertains and what more can be done to ensure a more inclusive approach.

The panellists included Botshelo Madeluka from the STI Clinic, sex positivity advocate, Thato Semele of Autonomy Project, Bradley Fortuin of Legabibo and social media activist, Neelo Rooi.

During the session Enyatseng said: “Often in conversations of sexual health, pleasure and wellbeing, there is a lack of diversity and very few discussions pertaining to the needs of the LGBTQI+ community. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals in Botswana face high rates of sexual health issues and still face a shocking amount of stigma and shame when seeking assistance”.

He said in order

to combat the dramatic health disparities faced by LGBTQI+ populations, people must first understand the key concepts surrounding the intersection of health with gender and sexual diversity.

Enyatseng added that the role of Banana Club for this particular session was to create a space that brings together the public, sex educators, clinicians and researchers so that the queer community can access the health information that they require in a fun, safe and accessible way.

The session was split into two parts; one half being dedicated to sharing personal experience, with each participant free to contribute as much, or as little as they want and the second half being dedicated to questions and answers.

With the help of the community, Banana Club wants to pinpoint where health institutions and practitioners are failing LGBTQ+ community and propose ways that might remedy this.

Banana Club welcomes the support of allies that agree with its manifesto, Tanlume said, and wishes to work with its supporters to achieve a certain aim.

“As Banana Club we seek to work with relevant parties towards promoting engagements that foster a world that reflects equity with universal respect for human dignity.

This is the first of many more club sessions this year and our wish is to provide a platform for our communities to connect and achieve a common goal of inclusion through informed and open dialogue,” Tanlume said.