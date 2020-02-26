'You have no authority to address media' - OP tells Morupisi

Morupisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Office of the President says the suspended Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi does not have authority to address the media tomorrow.

PRESS STATEMENT: The Office of the President has noted with concern the contents of communication circulating on social media bearing what appears to be the signature of the suspended Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi concerning a Press Conference that he allegedly intends to hold on 27th February 2020 at his official residence at Plot no. 4877 in Extension 11 in Gaborone.

Members of the Public are reminded that Mr Carter Morupisi is on suspension as Permanent Secretary to the President, and as such any title referring to him as Permanent Secretary to the President is misleading.

Furthermore, the public is informed that Mr Morupisi,

Banners

as a civil servant is subject to the provisions of the Public Service Act and all other statutes governing the public service. To this end, he has no authority and has not sought permission to hold such a press conference.

However, Mr Morupisi is at liberty to address such a press conference at the end of his contract of employment at a place of his choice and not at the official residence.

Therefore, on the basis of the foregoing, Mr Morupisi is directed to desist from holding a Press Conference in the stated capacity and at the official residence.

John Thomas Dipowe

DEPUTY PERMANENT SECRETARY

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATIONS