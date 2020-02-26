Nuttall, Moloi ready for debut derby showdown

Frank Nuttall and Pontsho Moloi PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

There is no love lost between Gaborone United (GU) and Township Rollers as the two rivals prepare for another derby showdown on Sunday.

This time, the fixture will see the debut of two coaches, Rollers' Frank Nuttall and Pontsho Moloi of GU. Rollers and GU clash in the National Stadium in the afternoon at the 3.30pm.

Setting the mood ahead of the biggest football rivalry in the country, both coaches let journalists peep into their camps during a press briefing on Wednesday morning. Moloi boasts a full squad after a number of key players retuned from suspension and injuries. "We have been preparing well since the start of the week. We have a full squad; guys that were on suspension are back. We do not have any injuries everyone is available for selection. We have everybody at our disposal," he said.

However, there is a midfield headache for Nuttall. The Scot will miss Mothusi

Cooper, Maano Ditshupo, Ivan Mbowa while Ofentse Nato is a suspect. But Segolame Boy has retuned to full training after a three-month lay off. "It is a chance for the other players to come and raise a hand. It is a chance for them to show what they can do. We have a very good pool of players who are equally important to the team," Nuttall said.

Rollers lead the log with 40 points while GU are seven points adrift in the fifth spot. The Reds won the away fixture 3-0 in December at the Royal Aria Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale with the North and South stands going for P30. The Panda stand tickets go for P40 while a Grand stand seat costs P50.