Kenosi first woman boxer Olympics qualifier

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Kenosi first woman boxer Olympics qualifier
Keamogetse Kenosi has become the first woman in the country's boxing history to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Kenosi secured her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games berth during the ongoing Africa qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

She is assured of a gold or bronze medal at the qualifiers, which guarantees her a space in this year's Olympic Games.

To qualify for the Olympics, Kenosi beat Bertal Widad of Morocco. Kenosi becomes the fourth local athlete to qualify, following in the footsteps of Nijel Amos, Christine Botlogetswe

and Galefele Moroko.

Meanwhile, another female boxer Lethabo Modukanele lost 5-0 to an Algerian opponent while Tefo Maitewa also fell by the same scoreline to a Ugandan boxer. Aratwa Kasemang also had a bad day in office losing 5-0 to another Algerian opponent. Rajab Otukile went down 5-0 to a Mozambican while Mmusi Tswiigi was also eliminated from the qualifier through a 5-0scoreline.

 

