Lotlamoreng hurls expletives after seeing card

Maitumelo Letlaamoreng PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Police XI coach, Maitumelo Junior Lotlamoreng hurled expletives at the referee after he was given his marching orders by the referee when his side narrowly defeated Eleven Angelels 2-1 at the Francistown Stadium on Sunday.

Lotlamoreng saw red after he said something to the referee. On his way out of the stadium Lotlamoreng, who was within earshot of this reporter, shouted obscenities at the referee.

“O refa ma**pa, kare o refa ma**pa”," he said on his way out of the stadium.

Save for the sending off, and numerous blunders by the referee and his assistants that mostly favoured Police, the game started on a high note with Angeles dominating their Premier League rivals.

Angeles punched above their weight and forced Police XI to concede a number of corner kicks.

The Cops tried to get back to the game but were thwarted by the towering Theo Masuo in the Angeles defence, who easily dealt with crosses.

But Police XI were the first to score through Ogomoditse Sitang but Angeles equalised a few minutes later through Marcus Maokaneng.

Angeles thought they had

the lead but their effort was ruled out for offside. Against the run of play, Police XI restored their lead after Moemedi Moatlhaping scored with a beautiful header from a cross.

The referee spoilt the game by not awarding Angeles a penalty after their player was clearly fouled inside the box. The game ended 2-1 in favour of Police XI although Angeles were having the lion’s share of possession.

After the game, Angeles coach Seemo ‘16’ Mpatane bemoaned poor officiating.

“We played very well but the referee cost us the game through poor officiating. He refused to give us a penalty even though it was very clear that a Police defender had fouled our player. He also ruled out a clear goal for offside. We could have won this game,” said a disappointed Mpatane.

Lotlamoreng was not available for comment.