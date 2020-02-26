Makgadikgadi human origins seminar in Maun

Professor Hayes

The world-renowned geneticist and professor, Vanessa Hayes, who last year elated the world with an explosive research that demonstrated Makgadikgadi as the cradle of human kind will on Friday lead a discussion at a seminar in Maun.

The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism is hosting Hayes at this ground breaking event dubbed Human Origins Seminar that will be held at Crocodile Camp, Matlapana, Maun from 2pm.

“The seminar, which will focus on encouraging human research in the Makgadikgadi will feature a presentation of the Genetics Study and how the Makgadikgadi was identified as the cradle of modern humans by world renowned geneticist Professor Vanessa Hayes,” stated the ministry.

Professor Vanessa Hayes is a researcher with the Garven Institute of Medical Research

in Sydney, Australia and worked with other respected scholars in a multi-disciplinary research.

In an article published in the highly acclaimed journal, Nature, in October 2019, she demonstrated that genetic studies point to the Makgadikgadi as the cradle of modern humans and that the area is pivotal in the out of Africa Evolutionary study. Her research has elicited world attention and put the spotlight on Makgadikagadi’s aesthetic.

Philda Kereng, the Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism will also officiate at the event.