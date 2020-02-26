A second Coronavirus case confirmed in Africa

ALGERIA: The Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform of Algeria has reported the country’s first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health authorities report that tests indicate that an Italian adult, who arrived in the country on 17 February 2020 has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

This follows Africa’s first COVID-19 case which was reported earlier this month in Egypt. Algeria is one of the 47 countries in the World Health Organization (WHO) African region.

“This is the first case in the WHO African region,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director

for Africa. “The window of opportunity the continent has had to prepare for coronavirus disease is closing. All countries must ramp up their preparedness activities.”

Algeria is one of 13 countries, which WHO has identified as a top priority for preparedness measures due to their direct links or high volume of travel to China.

WHO is preparing to deploy a team of experts to Algeria to support health authorities.