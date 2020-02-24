BDP Youth Race Heats Up

BDP Youth PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

As the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) youth wing elective national congress draws closer, the ruling party youth campaigning for positions are busy touring the country selling their lobby lists.

Out of the three who are contesting for youth chairperson position, two have lobby lists while one is contesting solo.

Three young turks, who will be battling for BDP national executive chairperson seat are Thato Dineo, Collen Mochotlhi and Karabo Gomotsegang.

The BDP youth congress will be held on March 6 to 8, 2020 at Rakops in the Boteti West constituency. “I am prepared to work with anyone who sees the need for BDP youth structure to serve its true mandate and deliver for the youth.

I have decided against having a lobby list, it has never really yielded results in the past and I feel it actually hides the true potential of individuals in it.

But there are individuals contesting with whom I share the same ideals,” Dineo said.

Dineo is hopeful he would win in the coming youth congress because he is getting positive responses from the BDP youth members who would be delegates at the congress.

Mochotlhi’s list consists of general secretary, Otsile Machona; treasurer, Natasha Ratora; vice chairperson, Tony Sebabi; deputy general secretary,

Batsweletse Kgagamedi; project and fundraising officer, Bokamoso Modibedi; political officer, Prince Khango and information officer, Tshepo Pheko.

Mochotlhi also said he is doing well on the ground and he is hopeful for a win. “We have toured all the constituencies luring for support at the congress. You must understand that some constituencies are still holding their youth congresses to choose delegates and we will be forced to go and ask for support from those delegates again.

Delegates are the ones voting and it is important for us to convince them why they should vote for our lobby list,” Mochotlhi said.

Gomotsegang’s lobby list consists of vice chairperson, Tinah Tamati; secretary general, Fiddo Mfolo; deputy secretary, Moemedi Malesela; treasurer, Letsile Sento; fundraising officer, Tefo Marumo; information and publicity, Abednico Mafika and political officer, Antonio Daniel.

Gomotsegang also said he has done groundwork on his campaigns and he believes he stands a chance to win.

“We are still continuing to ask for support and votes from youth who will be voting at the congress,” he said.