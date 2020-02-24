Councillor Dies In Tragic Car Crash

Andrew Fonnie Sebobi

Metsimotlhabe ward councillor in the Gabane-Mmankgodi constituency, Andrew ‘Fonnie’ Sebobi died in a tragic accident in the wee hours of Sunday morning when he hit a tree in Kopong.

According to a source who preferred anonymity, Sebobi was travelling to Gaborone with two companions after closing his entertainment spot at the village. “He was trying to avoid hitting a donkey, unfortunately he lost control and hit a tree before the car went on to hit a boundary wall of a nearby yard,” the source said.

Mogoditshane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Russ Letsebe confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident and what we know so far is that their vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree and a wall. They were travelling from Kopong towards Metsimotlhabe,” he said.

Letsebe said one of the passengers is currently hospitalised while the other was released with minor injuries. Botswana Democratic Party’s Kweneng East Region Chairman, Driver Motlokwa said they have lost a great man. He said Sebobi had spent the day at a gathering organised by some party members at

a farm near Kopong. Motlokwa said Sebobi would then travel with two party colleagues to close his bar in Kopong only to meet his maker on the way.

“We are shocked and reeling in shock by the news of the untimely passing of our colleague. He was the heartbeat of the party in the region as a whole and helped greatly in us winning our constituencies,” he said.

Motlokwa said Sebobi, a former branch committee member, was loved by many in the region as he was a selfless man who volunteered his time and resources to the party. He praised Sebobi’s great organising skills saying they depended on him for their events.

Sebobi retained the ward for the ruling party in the 2019 General Elections garnering 1, 109 votes. Sephuthi Thelo of the Umbrella for Democratic Change trailed him with 631 votes while Alliance for Progressives’ Innocent Moamogwe got 371 votes.