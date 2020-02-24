GIS Awards Top Achievers

This week Gaborone International School (GIS) awarded top achieving students who obtained 48 points in last year’s exams.

A classy gala dinner was hosted at the school last week to celebrate the former students who are starting a new chapter in life. Despite the school clocking a 100% pass rate there was only 16 students who managed to reach the 48-point mark. The top achievers were awarded goodie bags, which had gifts to complement their hard work.

“Today we are gathered here to celebrate the top achievers from the students that sat for the exams last year,” GIS teacher, Dumisani Makuyana said. “These 16 students managed to score 48 points, which is a remarkable achievement. We recorded a 100% pass rate and we wish all the students the best of luck in the next chapter they are venturing into.”

The parents of the top achievers joined former

students and teachers, who were present to celebrate with their children. The school has always maintained that its vision is to be a leader in the provision of quality education internationally and contribute significantly towards life-long learning.

Guest speaker, Justice Harold Ruhukya congratulated the top achievers and urged them to work harder than they did because they were approaching a new chapter in life. He encouraged the top achievers get out of their comfort zones stating that being a top achiever does not mean they have succeeded as they have to keep on working hard. “Your parents expect the best out of you. Stay focused all the time and learn to follow your destiny,” said Ruhukya, as he shared some life lessons with the top achievers.