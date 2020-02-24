My Heart, The Garden That Predicates My Routine – Lifesyle

Not only does the heart pump blood all over our bodies.

It is another world within us that gives our character shape. The emotions are concocted in our hearts. Every action we indulge in, is initiated from the heart. The heart; our warehouse, has the potential to store all feedbacks and responses that transpire in the external world. The complexion of our hearts arranges our way of life- lifestyle.

The heart is like earth. It is rich of very fertile soil and the fertility is birthed by our individual convictions. The soil grows what we plant in our hearts, either negative energy we receive from real or imaginary grievances or rather positive energy we feed our minds with despite the gloomy experiences we undergo. The positive energy are fruit trees that bears love, humility, submission, loyalty, sympathy, empathy and/ or selflessness while negative energy are weeds that grow in competition with what is deemed healthy, that is, positive energy. The weeds are hate, bitterness, stress, frustration, anger, rudeness and/ or arrogance.

We are ought to always examine our heart contents and be mindful of what we are exposed to since everything we do is recorded in our hearts. Our interpretation of action around us gives taste to the tree that grows in our heart. Sometimes, we become too cognisant of our emotions and neglect their hub and it deteriorates the quality of our lives. This will leave us in very vulnerable positions that may consequently make us lose our hard earned integrity and worth in the relationships we networked. We need to practice to scrutinise how we feel about other people or the environment around us and how we speak about those people and surrounding. Otherwise, we will find ourselves coupled with regrets of actions/ reactions we took while unaware. We then recognise and appreciate the thin line between what is good and bad for the heart since it is treasure to all living things. We need to understand that love and passion are key components within the heart. They make the heart to operate effectively and active to capture what is it exposed to. You can either love or be passionate about either good/ bad or positive / negative things.

Banners

You become what your heart has stored and speak it out. Therefore, the mouth only transmit what is bundled in the heart. For instance, when you fell in love with a man who end up being violent towards you, it will probably be the past experience that gives you the strength to endure the pain you live with daily because it is engraved in your heart. The fact that your life is at risk if often blinded by what the matters of the heart. But even though you subdue to such excruciating pain, your heart will grow to adapt the emotional impact and twirl love around it.

Habits are troubles of the heart. They are written down on the soil of the heart and it only takes a positive thought to erode them. Positive thoughts use a little more energy than the negative energy and they make the life span of the heart longer. Negative energy ages the body, soul and spirit quickly and make it vulnerable towards lifestyle diseases like hypertension, cardio vascular, stress and depression.

The heart’s intent is never known to the next person. The heart is very deceitful but it takes an open heart to deal with such deceit. You can laugh with a person not knowing that they wish evil to befall your life. The heart easily gets jealous but if we build a room in our hearts to accommodate all external energy and prevent any negative seed to be able to germinate and grow in the heart. We need to always take a moment to write down what we want to sprout in our hearts and what we want eliminate in it.

The heart is the engine of the body and without it, there is no life. Examine, prune and water what is deposited in the heart.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on HYPERLINK “mailto:ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com” ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call +26773791677 for bookings or What’s App +26771830584. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls.