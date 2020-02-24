From Courtroom To Food Court

Attiville owner Athina Mandingo interacting with guests as they appreciate his mayonnaise products PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Many within the judicial system and those who have been through the courts may know Athina Mandigo as a no-nonsense prosecutor.

In his legal garb, he wanted to see to it that justice was delivered fairly, but things went off on a tangent in 2018 when he decided to drop any pursuit after a gavel and instead picked up a spatula.

He quit practising law as the food industry beckoned.Mandigo, who holds a Diploma in Law from the University of Botswana and Bachelor of Law from the University of South Africa, opened a company, Attiville (Pty) Ltd that manufactures Star Lite Mayonnaise.

Speaking to MonitorBusiness Madingo said he made the decision to take a break from legal practice for a change of mindset and career. Located at Somerset West industrial site in Francistown, Attiville has hired four permanent employees.

He said he decided to call his product Star Lite Mayonnaise, as it is low in calories but has a strong flavour.

“I started my business in order to help the government with creating jobs,

especially for the youth who are the ones mostly affected by the lack of employment despite holding academic qualifications,” he said.

Currently, Star Lite is sold in three-kilogramme bottles, but plans are afoot to reduce the size/volume of packaging.

“Our plans are at an advanced stage to sell the product in small quantities so that it would be affordable to a lot of customers. We are currently selling it to wholesalers such as Trident and Fours. Our product is selling for P62,” Mandigo said.

To expand his brand, he has entered into an agreement with Jumbo and Trans to start selling his product from next month.

Mandigo also stated that he gets his ingredients from local farmers because he supports them and wants them to grow.

“I also buy some of my products from other SADC countries depending where they are available if they are not available in Botswana,” he said.