Zeus To Fuse Hip Hop, Jazz

Zeus

Not long after the release of his latest single, Gotta get mine, Channel O award-winning rapper, Zeus Deuce will present a fusion of Hip Hop and Jazz at the Jazz X-Change this coming Sunday at Cresta Lodge.

The occasion will be Jazz X-Change’s first instalment of 2020 and the event organisers decided to bring the legendary rapper, Zeus Deuce on Hip Hop Jazz Connection.

The last time Zeus released an album was back in 2013 called African Time. He was quoted in a local newspaper saying that he was currently working on an album that would mark his return to the music circles.

Real name Game Bantsi, Zeus Deuce is a seasoned and accomplished Motswana rap artist known much for his captivating lyricism. He embraced different genres of music from acapella, gospel, hip-hop and Kwaito. This is where his love for writing emerged. From humble beginnings rocking Yarona FM’s Sprite Rap Activity Jam to continental awards and airplay.

Zeus has been absent from music for a while and his performance this Sunday will perhaps reignite the hip hop industry, which some pundits feel has lost its touch. In 2016 after getting his honours degree in film production, the award -winning rapper told Showtime that he was branching into film production.

The AFDA alumni since then went to the USA for the Mandela Washington Fellowship programme, got married and now he is back to do what he do best. The

Banners

renowned rapper and former Big Brother Africa housemate has also been actively engaged in his event Jam For Brunch held every first Sunday of the month.

Late last year, he dropped a single dubbed ‘A Re Chencheng’ featuring another legendary rapper Nomadic formely known as Mr T.

Jazz X-Change was established to educate, develop and better musicianship to give musicians the opportunity to experience live performances and learn how to entertain, manage themselves and to provide a platform for musicians to discover their potential.

Last year Cresta entered into a partnership with Jazz X Change in an effort to promote Jazz music genre in Botswana and turn the country into Jazz music destination of choice.

Jazz X-Change is doing quite well as far as the promotion of local musicians is concerned because Rahman El- Kindiy, the founder of Jazz X-Change has been committed to identifying and nurturing talent.

Jazz X-Change has done quite well since its inception in 2013 as it has groomed over many local musicians and they have hosted successful shows to date.

People can purchase tickets at P300 with a meal and P200 standard ticket without a meal. Tickets are available at Jazz X-Change, Cresta Lodge and web tickets.