Masitaoka Dispatch Sankoyo To Reach Last 16

Masitaoka were too strong for Sankoyo Bush Bucks and advanced to the next round of the Orange FA Cup PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Molepolole side, Masitaoka beat former BTC Premiership side, Sankoyo Bush Bucks 2-1 to dump them out of the Orange FA Cup in a last 32 match played at Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The game was scrappy in the first 10 minutes, with both teams struggling to keep possession on a wet pitch. However, the First Division South log leaders took control of the match and showed their intensions to win the despite playing most of their fringe players on the day.

Kefentse Mathe, Topo Piet and Olebogeng Ramotse took the game to the visitors who seemed to enjoy sitting back and waiting for an opportunity to counter.

Though controlling the match, Masitaoka failed to create any clear scoring chance. The first chance of the match fell for Sankoyo Bushbucks’ striker Thapelo Kgosiyame who received a good pass from the left. The lanky striker had plenty of space inside the small box; however, the keeper easily saved his lame shot.

Kgosiyame also missed another glorious opportunity to shoot into the lead in the 35th minute when the keeper smothered his headed effort at the near post.

A few minutes later, Masitaoka striker Tolani Olaoye gave his side the lead following a good move on the right when he calmly volleyed home from inside the box. Former Nico United and Extension Gunners winger Topo Piet doubled his side’s lead in the 45th minute when he capitalised on a defensive blunder. Masitaoka were happy to go to the break with a two-goal cushion.

After recess, Masitaoka continued where they left off creating good moments but failing to create any clear-cut chances.

The introduction

of striker, Obakwe Shango for Sankoyo Bushbucks immediately had an impact, as the striker went on to pull one back for his side just a few minutes on the pitch.

Shango proved a handful for Masitaoka defenders and with the deficit halved, the home side started to panic and committed many errors.

Masitaoka survived a late scare when Johnson Kelediretse was through on goal with just the keeper to beat, but the midfielder lost his composure and shot wide.

After the match, Masitaoka coach Nelson Olebile said he was happy to go through.

“It was indeed a nervy finish but I am happy that the players managed to hold on and we are through to the next round against a tough opponent like Sankoyo. I played a second string side so that they also get game time, but they did well,” he said.

His counterpart, Anthony Timothy said he was disappointed that they were eliminated in the cup looking at how his side played. He said his charges applied themselves well and were unlucky not to emerge victorious.

The teams:

Masitaoka: Victor Mothakaja, Karabo Radikolana, Basiamisi Sebapalo, Eric Tjizake (Duncan Tshireletso), Kealeboga Koko, Ishmael Baitshoki (Koketso Majafi, Mathe, Ramotse, Piet, Olaoye, Ookeditse Oagile (Gaamangwe Sethibe)

Sankoyo: Thero Asele, Thato Otsetswe, Mompoloki Ntlotlang, Warona Gaboratwe, MojadiMaripe, Keabetswe Tiego, Kelediretse, Poloko Modisane, Kgakgamatso Juta (Goitsemodimo Samuel), Kgosiyame (Shango), Olorato Nawa

Masitaoka 2 (Olaoye 40th, Piet 45th)

Sankoyo Bushbucks 1 (Shango 54th)