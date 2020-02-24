Notwane, Cross-Town Rivals, Broadhurst Advance

Notwane PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

PALAPYE: Notwane and cross-town rivals, Broadhurst United sailed past locals Morupule Wanderers and Motlakase Power Dynamos respectively to advance to the last 16 stage of the Orange FA Cup.

That was achieved through penalty shoot-outs before an impressively packed Palapye Swallows ground on Saturday.

In an early kick-off, Motlakase and United played for 90 minutes to a 0-0 deadlock. The later edged the host 6-5 in the penalty shoot-outs that followed to advance to the next stage of the Cup. The match was played at a snail’s pace under scorching heat. The host would rue their chances after they had appeared to enjoy an upper hand in the encounter. They dominated the opening minutes, forcing the visitors to commit a series of errors, but failed to profit from a number of the corner kicks they won.

It took United just under 20 minutes to arrive at the other end, but their half -hearted chances lacked real sting. They built onto the chance and fashioned a number of moves, but were thwarted in the middle of the park.

Moments after the half hour mark, they were awarded a free kick in a good range on top of the 18-yard arc, but Thatayaone Ndlovu skied.

Chouka saw another chance go bagging when substitute Onkgopotse William’s 64th minute shot hit the upright. The cautious United also came close 10 minutes later after Motlakase goalkeeper made a mess of a save, but Katego Makhala‘s attempted lob sailed wayward when the former was rooted to the floor. The fairly contested match ended 0-0. Motlakase missed two penalty kicks, and the visitors had the last laugh.

An action-packed late afternoon encounter saw Wanderers that was searching for a swift revenge against Notwane end with an egg on the face after penalty shoot-outs. They had played to a 1-1 draw and the visitors went home 5-4 victors.

Notwane had beaten Wanderers 2-0 in the league last week. Wanderers, however, showed resilience in their effort to return the favour to Notwane.

They started sharply with a determined Comfort Dikupa shooting wide twice on top of the

Banners

first minute. He pulled up a man-of-the-match performance with his never-say-die attitude.

His striker, Master Masitara was denied from point blank range when the goalkeeper cleared his attempt off the line in the eighth minute.

Notwane scored first in the opening half and made Wanderers toil for an equaliser. In the build-up to the goal, they had found a rhythm and dictated the midfield.

Their goal came through Thabiso Boti. A Katlego Keobake deftly taken free kick was met with a towering header from Tshepo Malgas that ricocheted off the post and Boti was properly placed to poke home.

Kgololo Kgogobi twice produced a power-packed trademark free kick. But Thomas Manyelela proved equal to the task producing spectacular saves on both occasions.

For the better of the final stanza, Wanderers mounted pressure on the visitors and seized control of the match. Desperateness and lack of composure defeated them in front of the goals. Their persistent knock, however, bore fruit on top of the third quarter.

Leteng Logopelo posted a deep free kick to the far post, Dikupa cushioned for substitute Katlego Ralegoreng in the penalty area. The attacking midfielder then stabbed the ball into the net.

The goal set up back and fourth punches in the dying minutes. Malgas missed from an open goal with a spectacular overhead kick. At the other end, Kgogobi shot agonisingly wide when he could have tapped home.

Wanderers coach, Draglo Stanjolovic applauded his squad, despite the defeat. He thought his team could have done better had they been composed and clinical. His Notwane counterpart, Oupa Kowa, who took the win, moaned that his men allowed opponents too much room after the break and it put them under unnecessary pressure.

“We knew they will resort to power play and we planned for them. The boys lost instructions and were second on the ball. It cost us a draw unnecessarily,” Kowa said after the triumph.